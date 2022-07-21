Laal Singh Chaddha BTS Video Offers Sneak Peek Into Making of Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer​

Last night, the official handle of Aamir Khan Production shared a behind-the-scenes video from the upcoming release Laal Singh Chaddha titled The World of Laal Singh Chaddha. After dropping songs like Kahani and Tur Kalleyan, the makers of the official remake of the 1994 cult classic Forrest Gump dropped a heart-warming amalgamation of everything that went behind creating behind it.

From actor Atul Kulkarni, who turns writer with the film, to leading lady Kareena Kapoor Khan in her rawest avatar and the goofiness of the child actors who play little Laal and Rupa, this three minute long BTS gives us a generous sneak peek into the world of Laal Singh Chaddha. The video also gives us a glimpse into actors Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya’s camaraderie and bears testament to their on and off-screen friendship. The duo will be seen playing best friends in the film.

What The World Of Laal Singh Chaddha also offers through the lens of makers are long script reading sessions, the team bonding over cinematic adventures, traveling to different locations, changing several looks and facing the pandemic together through the course of making the film.

Taking to social media, the makers composed an emotional note, saying “The World Of Laal Singh Chaddha. Here is a glimpse of our crazy journey to make Laal Singh Chaddha – a film full of love, warmth, bonding and adventure!”

Check out the video here:

Apart from actors, it puts a spotlight on the technicians, including lightmen, spotboys, sound artistes, child artistes and musicians, who ably contributed in making the film.

On a related note, the makers of the film unveiled a new poster featuring Chaitanya earlier today. He is seen in an army uniform and plays a character named Balaraju. The big-ticket extravaganza marks his debut in the Hindi film industry.

Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. It also stars Mona Singh. The film is slated for a release on August 11, 2022.

