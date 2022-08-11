Laal Singh Chaddha: Kareena Thanks Aamir and Advait For Memories, Priyanka Chopra Sends Love

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha is finally here and is getting a positive response from both, the audience and critics. On Thursday i.e on the day of the film’s release, Kareena took to her official Instagram account and dropped an unseen picture from the sets of the film. In the click, she was seen interacting with her co-star Aamir and the director of the film Advait Chandan. The crew of the film’s team can also be spotted in the background.

In the caption, Kareena cherished the moments she spent on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha and thanked Aamir for the same. “Aamir, Advait, Me and Jeh Baba…♥️ Thank you for the memories…Rupa and Lal Forever ♥️ Laal Singh Chaddha today…” she wrote.

Among others, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was quick to send love to Bebo. She dropped a heart-eye emoji in the comment section. Several fans also expressed excitement for the movie. While one of the fans wrote, “Cannot wait to watch the movieee!!!!” another social media user commented, “You look beautiful”.

Besides Aamir and Kareena, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Mona Singh. It is also the Bollywood debut of South superstar Naga Chaitanya. The film is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ acclaimed 1994 film Forrest Gump.

News18 Showsha’s review of the movie reads, “Laal Singh Chaddha is all about loving and also the longing for being loved. Its message of forgiveness and compassion can’t be better understood than in these fractured, times where narratives are being built on hatred rather than building a world of peace, harmony and togetherness.”

