Home » News » Movies » Laal Singh Chaddha: Nagarjuna Calls Aamir Khan and Son Naga Chaitanya's Film a 'Breath of Fresh Air’
1-MIN READ

Laal Singh Chaddha: Nagarjuna Calls Aamir Khan and Son Naga Chaitanya's Film a 'Breath of Fresh Air’

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: August 08, 2022, 07:56 IST

Mumbai, India

Nagarjuna reviews son Naga Chaitanya's Laal Singh Chaddha (Photo: Twitter)

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha will hit theatres on August 11 which means it will clash at the box office with Raksha Bandhan.

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most awaited movies. While fans are waiting eagerly for the movie, a special screening was held on Sunday for the biggest Telugu stars including Naga Chaitanya’s father Nagarjuna. After waiting the film, Nagarjuna took to his Twitter account and penned a heartfelt note prasing his son and the entire team of Laal Singh Chaddha.

“Had the privilege of watching Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. A breath of fresh air! A film that goes more than surface deep. A film that stirs you from within!! Makes you laugh, cry, and ponder!! It comes with a simple message love and innocence conquer all!! Was wonderful to watch Naga Chaitanya grow as an actor. Director Advait Chandan, writer Atul Kulkarni and the team you just lift our spirits up!!” he wrote. Nagarjuna also dropped a picture in which he can be seen posing with Aamir and Chaitanya.

Earlier, Chaitanya talked about working with Aamir and told News18 Showsha, “He knows what he wants and he communicates it very clearly. And it’s our job to deliver that. Until he gets that from us, he can be a taskmaster.”

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Tags:
first published:August 08, 2022, 07:56 IST
last updated:August 08, 2022, 07:56 IST