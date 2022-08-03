Laal Singh Chaddha New Promo: Naga Chaitanya Tells Aamir Khan That He Wishes To Sell 'Chaddi Baniyaan'

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are gearing up for the release of their much-awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is also the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya. While fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, the makers have dropped dialogue promos, raising excitement among all.

In one of the new promos, Naga Chaitanya can be seen interacting with Aamir Khan as they travel in a bus. Naga tells Aamir about how he wishes to sell ‘chaddi baniyaan’. “Chaddi baniyaan ke bina life mein aaram hi nahi hai. Jaise chaddi baniyaan, waise life. Mujhe alag alag tarah ke chaddi baniyaan banani hai (There is no peace in life without underwears. I want to make different types of underwear),” he can be heard saying in the promo.

In another promo, Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya can be seen fighting the forces of the enemy nation. Meanwhile, a third promo depicts the relationship between mother-son duo Mona Singh and Aamir Khan. While Mona motivates her son and tells him that he isn’t different from anyone, Aamir recalls the same later in his life and calls his mother ‘very smart’.

The promos have left netizens excited about the movie. While one of the fans wrote, “Movie will be blockbuster”, another social media user commented, “This is soo entertaining will break all the records.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ acclaimed Forrest Gump. It is produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. The film has been postponed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it is now all set to release on 11th August 2022 in theatres worldwide. This means that the film will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan.

Recently, Aamir Khan also reacted to ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trend and said, “I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their hearts, believe that I am someone who doesn’t like India. But it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That’s not the case. Please don’t boycott my film. Please watch my film.”

