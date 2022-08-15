Laal Singh Chaddha's Rejection at Box Office Has Hit Aamir Khan 'Very Hard,' Reveals Actor's Friend

Laal Singh Chaddha was Aamir Khan’s most ambitious project, which took over 15 years to be made. So, it is only natural for the actor to feel heartbroken by how it has performed at the box office. Laal Singh Chaddha, which was released last Friday, has failed to create a magic at the ticket window. It had an opening of Rs 12 crore, which had been the worst opening figure of any Aamir Khan film in the last 13 years.

The film had been facing boycott calls even before its release. Aamir Khan’s visit to Turkey in 2020 and a meeting with Turkey’s First Lady Erdogan triggered off a massive backlash against him, again. Aamir has also been facing uproar on social media for his old remarks regarding intolerance in the country. All this has said to have affected the business of Laal Singh Chaddha, which hasn’t even crossed the Rs 50 crore mark even after four days of its release.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama.com, Aamir Khan seems to be in a state of shock. “Aamir had worked really hard to make the best version of Forrest Gump possible. The rejection has hit him very hard,” says a close friend of Aamir and his former wife Kiran Rao.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s niece, Zayn Marie Khan, has extended her support to the actor over boycott calls against Laal Singh Chaddha. Zayn shared a video appeal on Instagram, requesting everyone to watch the movie and “not let a hate campaign destroy” it. Aamir’s daughter, Ira Khan, also showed her solidarity with him by reposting Zayn’s video on her official Instagram account.

Aamir Khan had earlier confessed that he was hurt when he saw the ‘boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trend on Twitter. He urged social media users to watch the film. During a roundtable interaction, when Aamir was asked about the trend, the actor admitted to being heartbroken. “I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their hearts, believe that I am someone who doesn’t like India. But it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That’s not the case. Please don’t boycott my film. Please watch my film,” Aamir said.

