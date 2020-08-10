Laal Singh Chaddha Release Postponed to 2021, to Hit Screens on This Date

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has shifted its theatrical release date by an entire year and will now be hitting cinemas on Christmas 2021, the makers have announced on Monday. The Advait Chandan directorial was earlier supposed to release on Christmas 2020, but coronavirus stalled the plans.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the information regarding the new release date of Laal Singh Chaddha, writing on Twitter, "#LaalSinghChaddha - starring #AamirKhan and #KareenaKapoorKhan - will now release on #Christmas2021... Costars #MonaSingh... Directed by Advait Chandan... Produced by #AamirKhan, #KiranRao and #Viacom18Studios (sic)."

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Bollywood remake of Hollywood drama Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks in title role. In the Hindi remake, Aamir plays a Sikh man and his first look in the movie has also been released.

Kareena plays the love interest of Aamir's character in Laal Singh Chaddha and her traditional look was also unveiled by makers earlier this year.

Apart from Aamir and Kareena, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. The film has completed shooting in various locations like Delhi, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Amritsar and Kolkata. The crew and cast were to shoot in Ladakh next but it got cancelled due to India - China clash in the Galwan valley. The team has now jetted off to Turkey for the next schedule.