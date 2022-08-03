Laal Singh Chaddha Removes 'Adult Scenes', Aamir Khan Says Changes Made To Suit Indian Audiences

Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in key roles and will hit theatres on August 11. Laal Singh Chaddha is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ acclaimed 1994 film Forrest Gump. In a recent interview, Aamir Khan talked about removing adult scenes from the original movie during the remake and revealed that it has been done to ‘suit the sensibilities of the Indian audiences’.

“Laal Singh Chaddha is majorly inspired by the original, Forrest Gump. However, we have made some changes to suit the sensibilities of the Indian audiences. The Hollywood film had a few adult scenes, we did not take those in our film. We want that people watch our film with their entire families,” Aamir told Prabhat Khabar as cited by Hindustan Times.

In the same interview, Aamir Khan also shared how he wanted to grow his beard a little longer for the role but could not grow it beyond six inches. He revealed that after everyone appreciated his son Junaid’s work in the audition, he started to consider him for the role. However, later, Aamir decided that he should take up the role instead of a newcomer, which left no time to grow a long beard.

Meanwhile, ahead of the film’s release, ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ was also trending on social media. In a recent media interaction, Aamir addressed the same and requested people to watch his movie on August 11. “I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their hearts, believe that I am someone who doesn’t like India. But it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That’s not the case. Please don’t boycott my film. Please watch my film,” he said.

