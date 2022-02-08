Laal Singh Chaddha to Adipurush and Raksha Bandhan: 5 Big Box Office Clashes Of 2022

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its second wave, several big releases were either pushed or they took the digital route, as theatres were shut for months. Considering that situation is improving once again, cinema halls have been permitted to function at 50% occupancy. With a bunch of star-studded films ready for their theatrical release, makers are in a rush to finalise dates for their projects. As the audience is all set to witness the much-anticipated movies hitting the silver screen, we might have not just one but 5 big box office clashes. Some of the leading actors will be locking horns at the box office.

Here is a list of the clashes we are looking forward to this year.

Bachchan Pandey vs Shamshera

Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor’s clash at the box office will be worth the wait. The two will be seen locking the horns with Bachchan Pandey and Shamshera hitting the screens on March 18. Akshay’s Bachchan Pandey is the remake of the Tamil film Jigarthanda, it features Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead. While Shamshera is being produced by Yash Raj Films, it features Ranbir, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Laal Singh Chaddha vs KFG 2

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most awaited films of 2022. It has been in news for a long time now and fans cannot wait to just witness the duo’s magic onscreen. The film, which happens to be the official remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, is all set to release on April 14, and it will be witnessing a box office clash with Yash’s much-awaited KGF Chapter 2. The first part - KGF Chapter 1 - was a blockbuster hit. Along with Yash, KGF Chapter 2 will star Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in key roles.

Runway 34 vs Heropanti 2

With a drama thriller plot, Runway 34 is inspired by true events. The film has an impeccable star cast – Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Carry Minati, Aakanksha Singh. Helmed by Devgn, the film will be releasing on April 29, and it will be witnessing a tough fight with Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 at the box office. The film is said to be the sequel to Tiger and Kriti’s debut movie, but in Heropanti 2, Tara Sutaria will be the leading lady. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Adipurush vs Raksha Bandhan

Akshay and Kriti will witness another box office clash this year, but this time, the two are in opposite teams. After Atrangi Re, the actor has once again collaborated with Aanand L Rai for Raksha Bandhan. The film, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, will be hitting the big screens on August 11 and will lock horns with Om Raut’s Adipurush. Prabhas, Kriti, and Saif Ali Khan are playing the lead roles in this movie. After Bahubali 1 and 2, Prabhas has earned a massive fan following in the northern region too.

Ganapath: Part 1 vs Merry Christmas

Ganpath: Part 1 will mark Tiger’s second while Kriti’s third box office clash. While the duo are all set to treat their fans to an amazing story of Ganpath ahead of Christmas, on December 23, they will face competition from Katrina Kaif-starrer Merry Christmas. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie will also feature Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.

