CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AsiaCup2022#KoffeeWithKaran#Ganeshotsav
Home » News » Movies » Laal Singh Chaddha Writer Atul Kulkarni Shares Cryptic Tweet About Destruction After Film's Failure
1-MIN READ

Laal Singh Chaddha Writer Atul Kulkarni Shares Cryptic Tweet About Destruction After Film's Failure

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: September 01, 2022, 07:31 IST

Mumbai, India

Atul Kulkarni shares cryptic tweet

Atul Kulkarni shares cryptic tweet

Amid Laal Singh Chaddha's poor performance writer Atul Kulkarni posted a cryptic tweet about destructions being celebrated. He also limited comments on his post.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha was released after a long delay owing to the pandemic, however, the film failed to create an impact. The Advait Chandan directorial also had to face backlash from netizens who demanded its boycott. Amid the film’s poor performance writer Atul Kulkarni posted a cryptic tweet about destructions being celebrated. The film is the official Hindi remake of Forrest Gump. It has been adapted by Kulkarni. He has also limited the comments on his post.

His Tweet read, “When destruction is celebrated as if it were a spectacle, the harsh truths are reduced to debris. #globalphenomenon.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Take a look:

Netizens retweeted his post and while some showed him support, some lashed out at him. One user wrote, “Destruction is a relative term. For you it may be destruction but for some like me it is uprising. #LaalSinghChaddha” while another added, “I enjoyed the total decimation of LSC.”

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was released in theatres on August 11. The film also featured Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in key roles. Despite gaining positive reviews from critics, the film became a victim of the boycott trend and failed to rule the box office in the country. However, if recent reports are to be believed, Laal Singh Chaddha is breaking records in international markets.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Advait Chandan’s directorial has now surpassed Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022 in international markets so far. While Gangubai Kathiawadi had earned $7.47 million in the international market, Laal Singh Chaddha collected Rs $7.5 million i.e Rs 59 crore. The two films are followed by Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at $5.88 million and The Kashmir Files $5.7 million. However, it should also be noted that the Telugu blockbuster RRR had collected nearly $20 million from international markets.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:September 01, 2022, 07:31 IST
last updated:September 01, 2022, 07:31 IST