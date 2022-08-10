Laal Singh Chaddha’s Harry Parmar Feels Lucky To Be A Part Of The Film

Laal Singh Chaddha actor Harry Parmar, in an exclusive interview with News18 Hindi, spoke in length about the film and his experience of working with Kareena Kapoor. Harry has said that he feels lucky to be a part of the film. Harry plays the role of an antagonist in the film, who creates issues between Laal (Aamir Khan) and Roopa (Kareena Kapoor).

Harry Parmar has been a part of various web series and Laal Singh Chaddha is his first film. He will play the role of Abbas in the film. Talking about his experience of working with Kareena Kapoor, Harry said that it was great and she is professional. He also added that she comes to the sets on time and leaves on time.

Kareena Kapoor doesn’t speak too much on the sets, said Harry Parmar. Harry is excited about the film and is waiting for its release. “Actually, I am a big fan of Forrest Gump and it is a matter of great luck for me that this film is the official Hindi remake of Forrest Gump who else could have made this film better than Aamir Khan, I think I am lucky to get a chance to be a part of this film,” said Harry.

When asked will Laal Singh Chaddha dominate the box office, Harry Parmar replied by saying that they hope so. He added that the film will do well at the box office and so far, he has seen people’s craze for the film.

Harry Parmar is a theatre artist from Delhi. After coming to Mumbai, he did act and casting. Later, he did two web series, Asur and Crack down and later got a chance to work in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Laal Singh Chaddha also starts Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. It will release on August 11.

