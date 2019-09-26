Lack of Work Created Trouble in Imran Khan and Avantika Malik's Paradise?

Some time back, the media was abuzz with the news of trouble in Bollywood actor Imran Khan and his Avantika Malik's paradise. While the two remained tight-lipped about it, Avantika’s cryptic message pointed out not all being well in the hood.

Now, a source has been quoted by Pinkvilla that Imran's lack of work could have led to it. The source told Pinkvilla that since Imran had been jobless since a long time, he’s become irritable at small things which led to arguments and fights between the couple.

The source said, “Imran has not faced much luck as an actor. After Katti Batti failed, offers started drying up and soon enough, he was left with no work. It's been four years that the actor is at home, doing absolutely nothing. He wanted to turn a director but that also has not taken shape the way he envisioned. He just did a small short with Dharma 2.0 and that's it.”

The source added, “He became really irritable and would react at the littlest of things. All their savings were getting used up and Avantika had to finally rely on her side of the family to support them. There were regular arguments between him and Avantika and their house became a debating platform each day.”

The source claimed that Avantika “couldn't take it anymore and realised that all these regular tiffs and fights were affecting their child Imaara.”

This then led to Avantika telling her family about the whole situation. The couple attempted to reconcile, but to no avail. “Both Imran and Avantika were fuming and they decided to take some time off their marriage and she moved out with the kid," said source added.

The couple dated for 8 years before tying the knot in 2011. They welcomed their baby girl, Imara Malik Khan, on June 9, 2014.

