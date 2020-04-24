MOVIES

1-MIN READ

'Ladke Ko Sab Pata Hai': While Anushka Sharma Struggles at Guess the Gibberish, Virat Kohli Aces it

'Ladke Ko Sab Pata Hai': While Anushka Sharma Struggles at Guess the Gibberish, Virat Kohli Aces it

Anushka Sharma, who's currently quarantining with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, has taken up the 'Guess the Gibberish' challenge.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 11:26 AM IST
There's another challenge sweeping through Instagram which has gone viral in no time. With a number of people joining the 'guess the gibberish' filter, it has already become a hit among the netizens.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who's currently quarantining with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, has also been trying her hand at the viral the challenge lately. However, seems like she's not quite good at it.

As Anushka failed to guess the correct answers in Guess The Gibberish, Karan Johar thought 'she's terrible' at it. But that's not stopping Anushka from trying it again. Responding to the filmmaker, the actress shared a series of hilarious video on Instagram of herself trying the Instagram challenge.

Finally managing to get some correct answers, Anushka tagged Karan and wrote, "Posting this for Karan Johar who thinks I'm terrible at this. Take this you." In another story, Anushka wrote, "And take that Karan Johar."

Reacting to Anushka's stories, Karan responded by saying, "Eating the humble pie, Anushka Sharma."

Well, sometime later, Anushka found herself struggling with the filter yet again. While she kept saying the jumbled words loudly to find correct answers, Virat guessed them right in seconds of her reading it.

With baffling expressions, she wrote, "Ladke ko sab pata hai (the guy knows everything)," over one of her Instagram stories, while for another she scribbled, "While I was gloating, Ladka managed to guess while lifting weights."

Meanwhile, the couple recently talked about their life in lockdown in an online session. Anushka said, "We, honestly, are not doing anything different from what we normally do. I think Virat and me are people who don’t believe in diets and we just have a lifestyle which is very healthy. We have always been like that."

