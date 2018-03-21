GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Lady and the Tramp Is Set To Get A Live-Action Reboot

The movie is one of the priority projects for Walt Disney's forthcoming digital streaming service. The digital platform will start with domestic audience before going overseas.

News18.com

Updated:March 21, 2018, 1:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Lady and the Tramp Is Set To Get A Live-Action Reboot
A still from the 1955 animated feature (Image courtesy: YouTube)
The hit children's classic Lady and the Tramp will get a live action reboot, which will be helmed by The Lego Ninjago Movie director Charlie Bean.

The movie is one of the priority projects for Walt Disney's forthcoming digital streaming service. The digital platform will start with domestic audience before going overseas. However, its price points have not been determined, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The animated film was originally released on June 22, 1955. The film follows a spoiled cocker spaniel named Lady. Lady is saddened by the fact that her owners treat her rather coldly as they are expecting a baby. While her two friends, Jock and Trusty, try to explain what a baby is, a streetwise mutt named Tramp interrupts the conversation.

He says, "When the baby moves in, the dog moves out." They experience a series of events with Trump always being by Lady's side. Eventually, Tramp is adopted by Lady's owners and the two dogs get married.

Brigham Taylor, who produced The Jungle Book, is on board as the producer and Andrew Bujalski, will pen the script. The movie is set to release in 2019.

(With IANS inputs)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You