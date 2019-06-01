English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lady Gaga Almost Falls Off a Prop On Stage in Las Vegas, But Doesn't Miss a Beat
Lady Gaga slipped while trying to get off a prop on stage, but continued to perform without a break.
Image: Instagram
That Lady Gaga is a powerhouse performer is a given. The Poker Face singer proved it once again while performing at her Las Vegas residency show when she nearly fell from a robotic prop, but continued to perform without a hitch.
In a video captured by fans, the singer-actress is seen dressed in a silver, futuristic-looking ensemble, sitting on an apparatus that resembled a robot while singing Judas. However, as her backup dancers attempted to get her off the prop, onto the stage, Gaga slipped and made a rough landing in the arms of the two males, reported E! Online.
Fans were relieved that the 33-year-old landed safely and avoided yet another injury on stage. One user commented, "Thanks to the dancers who had her back (and hip!)." Gaga had broken her hip and left a hole in the area during the Born This Way world tour in 2013. The injury forced her to cancel the remaining shows to undergo hip surgery.
Other fans of Gaga, who are called Monsters, pointed out how the singer has been particularly unlucky while performing Judas. This isn't the first time the star has had an accident while performing the hit song. In 2012, Gaga was whacked in the head by a pole, which unfortunately caused a minor concussion. At the time, she told the crowd, "I want to apologize. I did hit my head and I think I may have a concussion but don't you worry I will finish this show."
