Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, who Sunday won Best Original Song Oscar for Shallow, impressed the crowd with an intimate performance of the popular song from their film A Star Is Born at the 91st Academy Awards.The duo stepped from the audience, hand-in-hand, to the stage, as the guitar backing track for their song began to play. The two sang the final moments sitting beside each other, eyes closed with faces close to one another before the thunderous standing ovation in the Dolby Theatre.Gaga and Cooper's steamy chemistry sent fans into a frenzy, prompting tears, chills and a flood of memes on social media on Sunday.Star Is Born actress Luenell also agrees that the chemistry between Gaga and Cooper is undeniable.Luenell told Us Weekly that the bond between Gaga, 32, and Cooper, 44, was apparent from the moment they started filming the Oscar-nominated movie."I'm just sayin' — it happened with Brad (Pitt) and Angelina (Jolie)," she told Us at the Roger Neal Oscar Viewing Dinner and Icon Awards at the Hollywood Palladium. "I don't see how you do not fall in love with your costar."For the uninitiated, Pitt and Jolie fell in love while making Mr & Mrs Smith. Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston at the time, but the duo announced their separation in March 2005, one month before the movie hit theaters.Luenell added, "(Lady Gaga) don't play that, but I'm just saying they got mad chemistry. That's what I think makes it... because I believe in the moment (they were filming) that it was real."