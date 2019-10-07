Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Lady Gaga Celebrates One Year Anniversary of A Star Is Born

The soundtrack of the film, which was Gaga's full-fledged feature film debut, has hit double-platinum status in the US and over 6 million copies have been sold globally.

PTI

Updated:October 7, 2019, 11:51 AM IST
Lady Gaga Celebrates One Year Anniversary of A Star Is Born
Image of lady gaga, a star is born still, courtesy of instagram

Lady Gaga marked the first anniversary of the release of the movie album of "A Star Is Born".

According to Interscope, the 33-year-old singer-actor was presented with a plaque honouring the album's sales milestones.

The soundtrack of the film, which was Gaga's full-fledged feature film debut, has hit double-platinum status in the US and over 6 million copies have been sold globally.

"A year ago, A Star was Born, and here we are 6 times pink platinum," the singer shared the news on Twitter on Sunday, as she showed off her bubblegum pink hair.

The soundtrack also features, "Shallow," the award-winning duet between Gaga and film's director and her co-star Bradley Cooper.

"Shallow" won two Grammys, including one for best pop duo/duo performance, an Oscar, and a Golden Globe during last awards season.

