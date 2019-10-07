Lady Gaga Celebrates One Year Anniversary of A Star Is Born
The soundtrack of the film, which was Gaga's full-fledged feature film debut, has hit double-platinum status in the US and over 6 million copies have been sold globally.
Image of lady gaga, a star is born still, courtesy of instagram
Lady Gaga marked the first anniversary of the release of the movie album of "A Star Is Born".
According to Interscope, the 33-year-old singer-actor was presented with a plaque honouring the album's sales milestones.
The soundtrack of the film, which was Gaga's full-fledged feature film debut, has hit double-platinum status in the US and over 6 million copies have been sold globally.
"A year ago, A Star was Born, and here we are 6 times pink platinum," the singer shared the news on Twitter on Sunday, as she showed off her bubblegum pink hair.
A year ago, A Star was Born, and here we are 6 times pink platinum pic.twitter.com/hdFns6xZ76— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 5, 2019
The soundtrack also features, "Shallow," the award-winning duet between Gaga and film's director and her co-star Bradley Cooper.
"Shallow" won two Grammys, including one for best pop duo/duo performance, an Oscar, and a Golden Globe during last awards season.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Starts October 12 And The Bank Account Will Get Hurt Again
- Hardik Pandya Wore a Really Expensive Watch to Surgery and Time Stood Still on Twitter
- I Haven't Had This Kind of Chemistry with My Past Heroines, Says Tiger on War Co-actor Hrithik
- PUBG Mobile: Season 10 to Feature Desert Eagle Pistol, Payload Mode, RP Rewards and More
- Bose Puts The Sleepbuds to Bed Citing Battery Issues, But I’m Glad I Slept With Them