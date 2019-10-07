Lady Gaga Celebrates One Year Anniversary of A Star Is Born

Lady Gaga marked the first anniversary of the release of the movie album of "A Star Is Born".

According to Interscope, the 33-year-old singer-actor was presented with a plaque honouring the album's sales milestones.

The soundtrack of the film, which was Gaga's full-fledged feature film debut, has hit double-platinum status in the US and over 6 million copies have been sold globally.

"A year ago, A Star was Born, and here we are 6 times pink platinum," the singer shared the news on Twitter on Sunday, as she showed off her bubblegum pink hair.

A year ago, A Star was Born, and here we are 6 times pink platinum pic.twitter.com/hdFns6xZ76 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 5, 2019

The soundtrack also features, "Shallow," the award-winning duet between Gaga and film's director and her co-star Bradley Cooper.

"Shallow" won two Grammys, including one for best pop duo/duo performance, an Oscar, and a Golden Globe during last awards season.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.