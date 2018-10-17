English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lady Gaga Confirms Engagement to Boyfriend Music Agent Christian Carino
At Elle’s 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration, Lady Gaga also talked about her acting debut and being a sexual assault survivor. See photos and videos here.
Lady Gaga at the TIFF Awards 2018.
Lady Gaga confirmed her engagement to her boyfriend, music agent Christian Carino, at Elle’s 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration, held in Beverley Hills, California, on Monday.
Currently basking in the glory of her widely-appreciated performance in the recently released A Star Is Born, the singer-actor thanked “my fiancé Christian” during her speech, reports People magazine.
Gaga and Carino made their first public appearance together during her halftime performance at 2017’s Superbowl. They have reportedly been dating since February last year. Notably, Gaga was previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney, which she broke off in 2016.
Talking about Carino, Gaga told People magazine in 2017, “When I went backstage (during a tour date in New York), Christian was by the stairs making sure I was okay. The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall.”
Wearing an oversized Marc Jacobs suit, Gaga, in a powerful speech, talked about her acting debut and being a sexual assault survivor.
On starring opposite Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born, she said, “Never within my wildest dreams would I think my life would become what it has.”
On her seemingly-odd sartorial choice for the event, she said, “I felt like me. I felt the truth of who I am up in my gut. As a sexual assault survivor by someone in the entertainment industry, as a woman who is still not brave enough to say his name, who lives with chronic pain, who from a very young age was conditioned to do what men told me to do, I decided today I wanted to take the power back. Today I wear the suit. Today I wear the pants.”
View this post on Instagram
"I asked myself: What does it really mean to be a woman in Hollywood? We are not just objects to entertain the world. We are not simply images to bring smiles or grimaces to people’s faces. We are not members of a giant beauty pageant meant to be pit against one another for the pleasure of the public. We women in Hollywood, we are voices. We have deep thoughts and ideas and beliefs and values about the world and we have the power to speak and be heard and fight back when we are silenced." Link in bio for #ELLEWIH honoree @LadyGaga's speech, which brought the entire room to tears, while also inspiring everyone who heard it to own their power and be kind to one another. ❤ #ladygaga
