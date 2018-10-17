Lady Gaga Confirms Engagement to Boyfriend Music Agent Christian Carino

Lady Gaga confirmed her engagement to her boyfriend, music agent Christian Carino, at Elle’s 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration, held in Beverley Hills, California, on Monday.Currently basking in the glory of her widely-appreciated performance in the recently released A Star Is Born, the singer-actor thanked “my fiancé Christian” during her speech, reports People magazine.Gaga and Carino made their first public appearance together during her halftime performance at 2017’s Superbowl. They have reportedly been dating since February last year. Notably, Gaga was previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney, which she broke off in 2016.Talking about Carino, Gaga told People magazine in 2017, “When I went backstage (during a tour date in New York), Christian was by the stairs making sure I was okay. The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall.”Wearing an oversized Marc Jacobs suit, Gaga, in a powerful speech, talked about her acting debut and being a sexual assault survivor.On starring opposite Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born, she said, “Never within my wildest dreams would I think my life would become what it has.”On her seemingly-odd sartorial choice for the event, she said, “I felt like me. I felt the truth of who I am up in my gut. As a sexual assault survivor by someone in the entertainment industry, as a woman who is still not brave enough to say his name, who lives with chronic pain, who from a very young age was conditioned to do what men told me to do, I decided today I wanted to take the power back. Today I wear the suit. Today I wear the pants.”