Lady Gaga Confirms New Song 'Hold My Hand' for Top Gun: Maverick, Says 'I'm Grateful to Tom Cruise'

Lady Gaga has confirmed that she has written a song for Tom Cruise’s wildly anticipated movie ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. On Wednesday, the Oscar-winning ‘A Star Is Born’ actress-songwriter teased “Hold My Hand," her first film track in more than three years, a tune she’s long been working on for the Paramount film’s soundtrack.

It’s been three years since Gaga took home an Oscar for her songwriting work on A Star Is Born. At the time, she had dominated the pop charts with songs like her Oscar-winning duet ‘Shallow.’ Gaga, in a series of tweets, spoke about how her new song came together.

“When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in," she wrote. “I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other — a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes."

She continued, “I’m so grateful to Tom and Hans and Joe for this opportunity — and it’s been a beautiful experience working with them. Me, BloodPop, Ben Rice, and everyone else who worked on it with us are so excited to share it to you. This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long. And I’m so excited to give it to you on May 3."

The song’s release will only be a few weeks before Top Gun: Maverick hits the theaters on May 27. Top Gun: Maverick will see Tom Cruise reprising his role as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, a naval aviation pilot who first came to the big screen in the 1986 film Top Gun. Also starring Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer, the movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski, and its full score is credited to Hans Zimmer.

