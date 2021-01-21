Emotional Lady Gaga Sings US National Anthem, Jennifer Lopez's Spanish Shoutout at Joe Biden Inauguration

Singing stars Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez delivered powerful performances at US President Joe Biden inauguration. An emotional Gaga sang the national anthem, while Lopez performed a medley of patriotic songs that included 'This Land Is Your Land', in a ceremony that was marked by diversity and appeals for unity.

Gaga appeared in a huge fuchsia Schiaparelli couture silk skirt and black top adorned by a large gold brooch of a dove carrying an olive branch as she stepped up to sing 'The Star-Spangled Banner'. In the run-up to the event, the pop star had tweeted, "Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change—between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning."

My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga. ❤️ — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021

She was followed at Wednesday’s ceremony by Jennifer Lopez, dressed all in white Chanel, who threw a line of Spanish into her medley of “This Land is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful” — a pointed nod to multiculturalism, just two weeks after white supremacists and other violent rioters stormed the Capitol in an effort to undermine the peaceful transfer of power.

Leading up to the event, Lopez shared a picture with National Guard troops near the Capitol, which she shared on Instagram. "What an honor to spend a few moments with these brave men and women. Thank you for your service and sacrifice. I honor you today and everyday. Tomorrow I sing for you and all Americans," she captioned it.

Garth Brooks and John Legend also performed as part of the celebration. Chrissy Teigen joked she and Legend got lost on the way to sound check on Tuesday night, and ended up posing for a few photos with troops.

The cultural celebrations on Wednesday night continued with a two-hour special broadcast across six television networks and social media, hosted by actor Tom Hanks, who is known as 'America's Dad'.