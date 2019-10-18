Lady Gaga Falls Off Stage With Fan During Concert in Las Vegas, See Video

Lady Gaga is a singer who is known for her sense of loyalty towards her fans and her profession. The singer recently suffered a massive and painful fall during a concert in Las Vegas. She was seen falling off into the audience along with a fan who was holding her.

Lady Gaga had reportedly invited the fan named Jack to join her onstage. As soon as Jack climbed up, Gaga jumped into his arms. Unfortunately for both, Jack lost his balance and the two fell down on the ground off the stage.

Lady Gaga and a fan suffered a major fall at #Enigma tonight! 😱 pic.twitter.com/3YplZSUHIG — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) October 18, 2019

Nevertheless, both Lady Gaga and Jack remained unaffected as they immediately returned to the stage and the former even joked about it. BBC quoted her saying, "It's amazing. We love each other so much we fell off the damn stage. We fell into each other's arms. We're like Jack and Rose from Titanic. I suppose we should have some tea after that."

That's not all. She even consoled Jack after the accident saying, "Don't worry, everything's fine. It's not your fault."

She added, "Could you promise me something? Could you forgive yourself right now for what just happened?"

Gaga also pointed out that everyone on the internet should refrain from bullying or teasing him over the matter. Fans expressed concern for Lady Gaga as she is known to suffer from fibromyalgia, an arthritis-like condition that impairs joints and causes pain. The singer, on the other hand, assured fans that she suffered no damage. She even went on to prove it by performing a dance on stage to her song Bad Romance.

Lady Gaga fell off the stage and then proceeded to kill the Bad Romance choreography like nothing ever happened. The level of professionalism... far too much! pic.twitter.com/X6EFxhlGIL — Lady Gaga Facts (@LGMonsterFacts) October 18, 2019

