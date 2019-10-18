Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Lady Gaga Falls Off Stage With Fan During Concert in Las Vegas, See Video

Lady Gaga, along with a fan, fell off the stage while performing in Las Vegas. She wasn't injured during the accident.

News18.com

Updated:October 18, 2019, 6:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Lady Gaga Falls Off Stage With Fan During Concert in Las Vegas, See Video
Image: Twitter

Lady Gaga is a singer who is known for her sense of loyalty towards her fans and her profession. The singer recently suffered a massive and painful fall during a concert in Las Vegas. She was seen falling off into the audience along with a fan who was holding her.

Lady Gaga had reportedly invited the fan named Jack to join her onstage. As soon as Jack climbed up, Gaga jumped into his arms. Unfortunately for both, Jack lost his balance and the two fell down on the ground off the stage.

 

Nevertheless, both Lady Gaga and Jack remained unaffected as they immediately returned to the stage and the former even joked about it. BBC quoted her saying, "It's amazing. We love each other so much we fell off the damn stage. We fell into each other's arms. We're like Jack and Rose from Titanic. I suppose we should have some tea after that."

That's not all. She even consoled Jack after the accident saying, "Don't worry, everything's fine. It's not your fault."

She added, "Could you promise me something? Could you forgive yourself right now for what just happened?"

Gaga also pointed out that everyone on the internet should refrain from bullying or teasing him over the matter. Fans expressed concern for Lady Gaga as she is known to suffer from fibromyalgia, an arthritis-like condition that impairs joints and causes pain. The singer, on the other hand, assured fans that she suffered no damage. She even went on to prove it by performing a dance on stage to her song Bad Romance.  

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram