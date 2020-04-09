Lady Gaga is a Sight to Behold in These Splendid Pics from Magazine Cover

Lady Gaga has emerged as the undisputed flag bearer of eccentric style in the world of fashion.

Apart from acing her style department, Gaga is known for her philanthropic activities too. After the release of her forthcoming album, Chromatica, got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, she set out on a mission to do the greater good.

She joined forces with a leading global agency to raise an amount of over USD 35 million for the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund earmarked by the World Health Organization.

The 34-year-old songstress featured in the cover of Beauty Issue of Instyle Magazine and spoke at length about her return to music, motherhood and future plans.

Instyle Instagram dropped some stills from the spread of their May Issue where Gaga is looking splendid and absolutely ethereal.

The pop star delivers an opulent eyeful in this pure white ensemble. However, she doesn’t disappoint her ‘Little Monsters’ as she included her moniker elements from latex to bewitched nails to seal her rare look.

In her subsequent shots, Gaga is a vision dressed in somber magenta couture and accessorizing her overall with startling ‘punk-rock’ junk such as metals and spikes.

She keeps her uncanny quotient rather high with her constant pink hair, make-up and nails.

“All these artistic experiences made me who I am today. It's like when people get married and say, 'Through thick and thin.' That's how I feel about myself. I've been depressed and been at the grocery store and seen photos of myself and gone, 'Well, I look like everything is good.' But I was secretly freaking out, and the world had no idea. More music, more movies, more charity with the Born This Way. I want to do way more philanthropy. I have a lot of dreams and hopes. What I will actually accomplish, I have no idea, but I know that I'll be doing it with the people I love(sic.)," Gaga was quoted by the fashion publication as saying.

