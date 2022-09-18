Lady Gaga Issues Emotional Apology for Cancelling Final Show of Chromatic Ball Tour in Miami

Pop sensation Lady Gaga is known for delivering chartbusters. Not only that, her sartorial choices sets her apart from her contemporaries. The singer and actor also shares a great rapport with her fans who are always excited to catch a glimpse of the diva at her live concerts.

Lady Gaga who was currently on The Chromatica Ball world tour had to cancel her final show in Miami due to bad weather. Owing to this, the House of Gucci star issued a tearful apology.

On Sunday, Gaga took to her Instagram handle to share a video and a picture in which the multi-talented artist can be seen crying. Meanwhile, in another snap, Gaga clutched A small bouquet of red roses close to her heart. The singer expressed her anguish in the video.

She said, “Hi everybody, thank you so much for coming to the Chromatica Ball and we really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami but we couldn’t because even when the rain sort of stopped there was lightning that was striking right down to the ground so close to us, and look I know that for a really long time, I’ve always wanted to be like that hard core, bad bitch, but what I really want is to also be responsible and loving and I don’t know what I would do if anything happened to anybody in the audience or to any member of my crew, my band, my dancers.”

Adding to this, Lady Gaga further stated, “So I’m sorry that we didn’t get to do the epic performance of Rain On Me in the rain but what’s more worth it to me is life, and to whoever threw these to me on stage (the roses) I will cherish them forever. I love you and yes I’d rather be dry, but we’re all alive so go home and be safe and I’ll see you the next time I’m on stage and until then Chromatica will never be over because Chromatica is about healing and Chromatica is about knowing that you’re enough and I feel enough tonight even though I didn’t get to finish, I really feel like enough, so thank you for giving me that, I love you, bye.”

Her original Chromatica album was released in May 2020 and was her sixth studio album, featuring collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink. Her Chromatica Ball world tour kicked off in Dusseldorf on July 17 and has had dates in Canada, several US states and Europe, including two nights in London.

