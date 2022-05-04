Lady Gaga Kisses 'Top Gun Maverick' Star Tom Cruise in Viral Instagram Pic, Says 'I Love You'

Lady Gaga has taken the internet by storm with her latest cosy photos with Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise. The singer-actress took to Instagram to share two pictures of herself and Cruise. The Top Gun: Maverick star, 59, stopped by the Park MGM in Las Vegas to support Gaga, 36, as she performed at the resort’s Dolby Live amphitheater.

Gaga, who has written and sung a new track for Top Gun: Maverick, shared two photos on Monday from her gig. The photos show Gaga and Cruise planting a kiss on each other’s cheeks. “Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise," the singer wrote.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga has released the song ‘Hold My Hand’ from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, which is set to bow in theatres on May 27. ‘Hold My Hand’, produced by Gaga and BloodPop, with additional production by Benjamin Rice, is a rock tune with violins and guitar licks. Gaga also informed her fans about the song release on her Instagram account.

‘Hold My Hand’ is Gaga’s first film track in more than three years, a tune she’s long been working on for the Paramount film’s soundtrack. It’s been three years since Gaga took home an Oscar for her songwriting work on A Star Is Born. At the time, she had dominated the pop charts with songs like her Oscar-winning duet ‘Shallow.’ Recently, Gaga, in a series of tweets, spoke about how her new song came together.

“When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in," she wrote. “I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other — a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes."

Top Gun: Maverick will see Tom Cruise reprising his role as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, a naval aviation pilot who first came to the big screen in the 1986 film Top Gun. Also starring Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer, the movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski, and its full score is credited to Hans Zimmer.

