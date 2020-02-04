Take the pledge to vote

Lady Gaga Posts Loved up Pic with Boyfriend Michael Polansky, Makes Relationship Insta Official

Lady Gaga posted a candid pic with her rumoured boyfriend Michael Polansky on social media, putting a stamp on their romantic relationship.

February 4, 2020
After making their first public appearance as a couple during Saturday's pre-Super Bowl party, Lady Gaga has seemingly gone public with her relationship with rumoured boyfriend Michael Polansky. Gaga posted a loved up picture with Polansky as she made her relationship with him Instagram official.

On Tuesday, Gaga posted a candid pic of herself from a vacation in Miami in which she is sitting on her boyfriend's lap as he looks at her affectionately. The pic seems to have been taken on a private boat which the couple might have set out on to spend some quality time together. Seeing the loved up pic of their favourite pop-star with Polansky, fans were quick to run in the comments section to congratulate the couple.

Captioning the image with Polansky, Gaga wrote on social media, "We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best."

As per reports, Gaga and Polansky were actually first seen being affectionate on New Year's Eve.

Polansky is the executive director of the Parker Foundation, which he co-created with Sean Parker, co-founded big tech businesses like Napster and Facebook. Polansky is a graduate from Harvard where he reportedly studied applied mathematics and computer science.

