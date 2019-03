Lady Gaga Rubbishes Pregnancy Rumours, Drops Hints About New Album

Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 12, 2019

Grammy and Academy Award winning singer-songwriter Lady Gaga is being chased by tabloids, who are linking her up with Bradley Cooper, her A Star Is Born co-star. In the wake of link-ups, there were also rumours that Lady Gaga was pregnant and that either Cooper or ex-fiancé Christian Carino was the father. Now Lady Gaga has responded to the pregnancy rumours that are frequently surfacing over the internet. She also dropped a hint about her upcoming, yet untitled, music album.Responding to tabloid reports, Lady Gaga wrote on Twitter, "Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6."After A Star Is Born released, in which Gaga featured as Ally and lent her voice to the soundtrack, she went on to garner praise as an actress. Her track Shallow won an Academy Award, a Grammy and a Golden Globe. However, her closeness to Cooper and their on-screen chemistry did not go amiss. When confronted with questions about Cooper, Gaga had said, "First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet and what it's done to pop culture is abysmal."Gaga also recently broke up with her fiancé Carino, four months after they announced their engagement. Cooper is currently in a relationship with Irina Shayk. The couple have a 23-month-old daughter Lea. Lady Gaga released her last album Joanne in 2016. Several hits from the album include Million Reasons and Perfect Illusion. The release date of her next album is not confirmed yet but it might release anytime this year.Follow @News18Movies for more