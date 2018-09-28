English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lady Gaga says 'A Star is Born' Character Not at All Like Her
In her first movie role, the New York-born musician behind hits like Born This Way and Bad Romance plays a struggling singer called Ally who has a chance meeting and intense romance with country star Jackson Maine, played by Bradley Cooper.
In her first movie role, the New York-born musician behind hits like Born This Way and Bad Romance plays a struggling singer called Ally who has a chance meeting and intense romance with country star Jackson Maine, played by Bradley Cooper.
Loading...
Lady Gaga's performance as an aspiring singer who makes it big in A Star is Born might seem to be modelled on her own rise to fame, but Gaga says nothing could be further from the truth.
In her first movie role, the New York-born musician behind hits like Born This Way and Bad Romance plays a struggling singer called Ally who has a chance meeting and intense romance with country star Jackson Maine, played by Bradley Cooper.
"When I decided that I really wanted to go for it as a musician, as a singer, as a songwriter when I was 19, I hit the ground running. I was dragging my piano around New York City, banging down doors and I really believed in myself," Gaga told Reuters Television at a red carpet event in London.
"Ally is not that way. Ally has completely given up on herself. She is in her 30s, she is jaded by the music industry, having people telling her she is not beautiful enough, that she could never make it. It is Jackson's love for her that brings her back to life," she said.
Gaga, 32, soared to fame 10 years ago with catchy dance songs, provocative outfits and elaborate stage shows that brought her six Grammy Awards.
Her performance in A Star is Born has earned rave reviews and she is being tipped as a likely Golden Globe and Oscar contender. But Gaga on Thursday played down the accolades. "The reward for me is in the artistic experience of creating this film. All we can hope for is that the film touches people's lives," she said.
A Star is Born, which Cooper also directed, begins its worldwide rollout on October 3.
In her first movie role, the New York-born musician behind hits like Born This Way and Bad Romance plays a struggling singer called Ally who has a chance meeting and intense romance with country star Jackson Maine, played by Bradley Cooper.
"When I decided that I really wanted to go for it as a musician, as a singer, as a songwriter when I was 19, I hit the ground running. I was dragging my piano around New York City, banging down doors and I really believed in myself," Gaga told Reuters Television at a red carpet event in London.
"Ally is not that way. Ally has completely given up on herself. She is in her 30s, she is jaded by the music industry, having people telling her she is not beautiful enough, that she could never make it. It is Jackson's love for her that brings her back to life," she said.
Gaga, 32, soared to fame 10 years ago with catchy dance songs, provocative outfits and elaborate stage shows that brought her six Grammy Awards.
Her performance in A Star is Born has earned rave reviews and she is being tipped as a likely Golden Globe and Oscar contender. But Gaga on Thursday played down the accolades. "The reward for me is in the artistic experience of creating this film. All we can hope for is that the film touches people's lives," she said.
A Star is Born, which Cooper also directed, begins its worldwide rollout on October 3.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Horn OK Pleassss Producer, Director Dismiss Tanushree Dutta's Allegations Against Nana Patekar
- Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Twinkle Khanna Stand Up for Tanushree Dutta
- 'Good Touch, Bad Touch': Tamil Actor Sivakartikeyan Teaches Sex Education to Students in New Short Film
- Apple iPhone XS Max Vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Battle of The Big Screen Powerhouse Smartphones
- #90sMoviesIn2018: Faking Rape and Fat Shaming, Here's Why Aamir-Madhuri's 'Dil' Doesn't Deserve its Cult Status
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...