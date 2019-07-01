Lady Gaga to Play Bradley Cooper's Love Interest in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: Report
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga starred together in 'A Star Is Born', which received eight Academy Award nominations at the 91st Oscars.
There's a strong possibility that Bradley Cooper will reunite with his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Cooper voices Rocket Raccoon, wisecracking, mutated mammal, in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.
According to HollywoodLife, the pop star could end up voicing a love interest for Cooper's Rocket Raccoon in the movie.
“There is a very strong possibility that Lady Gaga and Bradley will be working together again on Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Only some cast names have been released but the word is Bradley will reprise his role of Rocket Raccoon and Gaga will play his love interest. Their characters are animated but still, it’s exciting,” an insider said.
“Audiences want them together and certainly everyone recognises that appeal, they’re box office gold together, it’s very likely that this will happen.”
Interestingly, Gaga and Cooper sparked romance rumours while working on and promoting A Star Is Born. Gaga, however, rubbished rumours that they were romantically involved.
The news comes after Cooper and his longtime partner Irina Shayk split after four years of dating, PEOPLE confirmed.
Cooper, 44, and Shayk, 33, officially decided to end their relationship and are currently amicably working out how to share custody of their daughter Lea De Seine, who they welcomed in March 2017.
