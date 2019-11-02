Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Lady Gaga To Star In Guccio Gucci's Murder Movie, Play His Ex-Wife

Lady Gaga will play Patrizia Reggiani, who was imprisoned for orchestrating Gucci's assassination via a hitman.

IANS

Updated:November 2, 2019, 6:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Lady Gaga To Star In Guccio Gucci's Murder Movie, Play His Ex-Wife
Lady Gaga will play Patrizia Reggiani, who was imprisoned for orchestrating Gucci's assassination via a hitman.

Singer-actress Lady Gaga will star in a movie about the Gucci family fashion dynasty, and the murder of the grandson of founder Guccio Gucci. The film will be directed by Hollywood ace Ridley Scott. Gaga, who was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film A Star Is Born, will portray Patrizia Reggiani, ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci. She had been abandoned after 12 years of marriage by Maurizio in 1985 for a younger woman.

Reggiani was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband's assassination on the steps of his office in Italy in 1995. She gained the nickname of Black Widow during the trial, and served 18 years before being released from prison in 2016, reports variety.com.

The story about the Gucci murder is scripted by Roberto Bentivegna and will be based on Sara Gay Forden's book The House Of Gucci: A Sensational Story Of Murder, Madness, Glamour, And Greed.

Scott is set to produce the Gucci saga with her spouse and actress Giannina Scott under his production house Scott Free Productions. He most recently direction was All the Money in the World about the Getty kidnapping. Scott is known for his Academy Award nominated movies such as, Thelma & Louise, Gladiator, Black Hawk Down and The Martian. 

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram