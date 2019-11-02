Lady Gaga To Star In Guccio Gucci's Murder Movie, Play His Ex-Wife

Singer-actress Lady Gaga will star in a movie about the Gucci family fashion dynasty, and the murder of the grandson of founder Guccio Gucci. The film will be directed by Hollywood ace Ridley Scott. Gaga, who was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film A Star Is Born, will portray Patrizia Reggiani, ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci. She had been abandoned after 12 years of marriage by Maurizio in 1985 for a younger woman.

Reggiani was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband's assassination on the steps of his office in Italy in 1995. She gained the nickname of Black Widow during the trial, and served 18 years before being released from prison in 2016, reports variety.com.

The story about the Gucci murder is scripted by Roberto Bentivegna and will be based on Sara Gay Forden's book The House Of Gucci: A Sensational Story Of Murder, Madness, Glamour, And Greed.

Scott is set to produce the Gucci saga with her spouse and actress Giannina Scott under his production house Scott Free Productions. He most recently direction was All the Money in the World about the Getty kidnapping. Scott is known for his Academy Award nominated movies such as, Thelma & Louise, Gladiator, Black Hawk Down and The Martian.

