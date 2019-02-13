LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Lady Gaga Tweets In Support of Rapper Cardi B's Controversial Grammy Win, Calls Her Deserving & Brave

Lady Gaga feels that Cardi B is deserving of her Best Rap Album victory at the 61 st Grammy Awards, after the rapper faced backlash over receiving the honour.

February 13, 2019
Rapper Cardi B is no stranger to controversy. Only recently, she took down her Instagram account after lashing out at detractors, who termed her historic win at the 61 st Grammy Awards in the Best Rap Album category a fluke. But support from the music industry does not appear to be slimming down.

Lady Gaga has tweeted some kind words in favour of the 26-year-old rapper, uplifting her mood. Gaga wrote, “It is so hard to be a woman in this industry. What it takes, how hard we work through the disrespectful challenges, just to make art. I love you Cardi. You deserve your awards. Let’s celebrate her fight. Lift her up & honor her. She is brave.”




Earlier, Chance the Rapper also came out praising her much-deserved win.




Meanwhile, there were others who did not seem to think highly of Cardi’s victory. The most prominent one being singer-songwriter Ariana Grande, whose now-deceased ex-boyfriend Mac Miller was also nominated in the category that Cardi won in. Ariana had been tweeting against Cardi's victory while the awards were underway at the Staples Centre, Los Angeles. Ariana had, however, been quick to backtrack on her remarks and managed to dodge a bullet. She later said her tweets were not in reference to Cardi being undeserving of the award.

People are divided over Cardi being awarded the Best Rap Album award for Invasions of Privacy. In another world, this might give her some material to work with for her next album.

