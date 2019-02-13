English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lady Gaga Tweets In Support of Rapper Cardi B's Controversial Grammy Win, Calls Her Deserving & Brave
Lady Gaga feels that Cardi B is deserving of her Best Rap Album victory at the 61 st Grammy Awards, after the rapper faced backlash over receiving the honour.
Image: Lady Gaga/Instagram
Loading...
Rapper Cardi B is no stranger to controversy. Only recently, she took down her Instagram account after lashing out at detractors, who termed her historic win at the 61 st Grammy Awards in the Best Rap Album category a fluke. But support from the music industry does not appear to be slimming down.
Lady Gaga has tweeted some kind words in favour of the 26-year-old rapper, uplifting her mood. Gaga wrote, “It is so hard to be a woman in this industry. What it takes, how hard we work through the disrespectful challenges, just to make art. I love you Cardi. You deserve your awards. Let’s celebrate her fight. Lift her up & honor her. She is brave.”
Earlier, Chance the Rapper also came out praising her much-deserved win.
Meanwhile, there were others who did not seem to think highly of Cardi’s victory. The most prominent one being singer-songwriter Ariana Grande, whose now-deceased ex-boyfriend Mac Miller was also nominated in the category that Cardi won in. Ariana had been tweeting against Cardi's victory while the awards were underway at the Staples Centre, Los Angeles. Ariana had, however, been quick to backtrack on her remarks and managed to dodge a bullet. She later said her tweets were not in reference to Cardi being undeserving of the award.
People are divided over Cardi being awarded the Best Rap Album award for Invasions of Privacy. In another world, this might give her some material to work with for her next album.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Lady Gaga has tweeted some kind words in favour of the 26-year-old rapper, uplifting her mood. Gaga wrote, “It is so hard to be a woman in this industry. What it takes, how hard we work through the disrespectful challenges, just to make art. I love you Cardi. You deserve your awards. Let’s celebrate her fight. Lift her up & honor her. She is brave.”
It is so hard to be a woman in this industry. What it takes, how hard we work through the disrespectful challenges, just to make art. I love you Cardi. You deserve your awards. Let’s celebrate her fight. Lift her up & honor her. She is brave. pic.twitter.com/lunY27vn3E— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 13, 2019
Earlier, Chance the Rapper also came out praising her much-deserved win.
I listen to my album and I cry because I know the hell I went thruu doing the album is always a bittersweet memory. THANK YOU EVERYONE THAT SUPPORTED ME AND LISTEN .Im thankful and grateful and again thank you to all the artist that gave me a feature .❤️❤️❤️❤️😂😂❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/XhYxwtj6Gl— iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 11, 2019
Meanwhile, there were others who did not seem to think highly of Cardi’s victory. The most prominent one being singer-songwriter Ariana Grande, whose now-deceased ex-boyfriend Mac Miller was also nominated in the category that Cardi won in. Ariana had been tweeting against Cardi's victory while the awards were underway at the Staples Centre, Los Angeles. Ariana had, however, been quick to backtrack on her remarks and managed to dodge a bullet. She later said her tweets were not in reference to Cardi being undeserving of the award.
People are divided over Cardi being awarded the Best Rap Album award for Invasions of Privacy. In another world, this might give her some material to work with for her next album.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mahindra XUV300 Launching Tomorrow, AMT Gearbox to Come Soon
- All-New Maruti Suzuki Alto Spied Ahead of Launch in 2019
- Gully Ki Awaaz: The Hip-Hop Revolution on the Streets of Mumbai
- TRAI Now Says Cable And DTH Users Can Choose Channels by March 31, But There is a Fine Print
- Chennai Resident Finds Bloodied Band-aid in Half-Eaten Food; Swiggy Apologises
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results