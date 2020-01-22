Lady Gaga's New Single Leaks Online, Fans Go ‘Gaga’

It seems Lady Gaga's newest single 'Stupid Love' has leaked online, and fans are freaking out! According to a report in Metro UK, the singer-actor promised new music video to her fans in February and now it seems that the song has made its way to the Internet before the official release.

The reported lyrics of the song are, "You’re the one that I’ve been waiting for / Gotta quit this crying / Nobody’s gonna heal me if I don’t open the door / Kinda hard to believe (Gotta have faith in me)."

Needless to say, Twitter soon went 'gaga' over the alleged leak, with many taking to the social media site to voice their elation.

One Twitter user posted, "The song IS SO GOOD. It has high vocals, mid vocals, falsetto, low vocals. It has amazing disco/pop production. Incredible meaning yet playful and fun. It is going to become a HIT. And it is perfect for Valentine's day so let's hope they release #StupidLove on Feb. 7"

A second user commented, "The only thing the world can talk about right now is Gaga and Stupid Love," while a third wrote, "Gaga is really coming back with pop/ disco banger, a dream..."

Here’s what they wrote:

The only thing the world can talk about right now is Gaga and Stupid Love. pic.twitter.com/w5QMwLDF23 — Gaga Media ⭐️ (@GagaMediaDotNet) January 21, 2020

Gaga is really coming back with pop/ disco banger, a dream... — GM ❾❻ (@gagamonster96) January 21, 2020

Gaga restored my serotonin and ripped my scalp off at the same time. pic.twitter.com/K60mksRsLL — Brooks Robinson (@BHWizard) January 21, 2020

lady gaga serving gay bop, heavenly vocals, born this way nostalgia, disco pop, 80s synths in one song... yeah everyone freaked out, everybody got down, everybody wants STUPID LOVE. pic.twitter.com/E5cqzr5YOK — ❀ (@fkajack) January 21, 2020

The song IS SO GOOD. It has high vocals, mid vocals, falsetto, low vocals. It has amazing disco/pop production. Incredible meaning yet playful and fun. It is going to become a HIT. And it is perfect for Valentine's day so let's hope they release #StupidLove on Feb. 7 pic.twitter.com/Js31Q1J2EZ — Lady Gaga Stupid Alerts 🌟 (@GagasAlerts) January 21, 2020

The Sun has also revealed that two new tracks have been registered with a music database protecting copyright for unreleased songs which have been credited to Gaga and members of the Noughties group.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.