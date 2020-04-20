MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Lady Gaga's Together At Home Concert Raises Rs 979 Crore for COVID-19 Relief

Lady Gaga's Together At Home Concert Raises Rs 979 Crore for COVID-19 Relief

Global Citizen's Covid-19 relief concert One World: Together at Home hosted by Lady Gaga raised over Rs 979 crore in the USA and saw performances by Beyonce, Gaga, Taylor Swift as well as Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 3:55 PM IST
Share this:

Pop star Lady GaGa's COVID-19 relief concert "One World: Together at Home" has raised almost $128 million (979 crores) in the US.

The two-hour event, which also saw the participation of Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra, featured performances by Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Lizzo, and Taylor Swift among others, was not planned as a fundraiser but the April 18 show inspired people across America to donate, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The Poker Face hitmaker kicked off the special with a performance of Charlie Chaplin's Smile and closed the show with an all-star rendition of The Prayer featuring singers Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli.

The Global Citizen officials, who helped put the show together, confirmed the event raised $127.9 million for COVID-19 aid.

"Thank you @ladygaga for helping @GlblCtzn create this historic global broadcasting event. To everyone around the world: Stay strong, stay safe, we will be together in person soon," the message read.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,255

    +960*  

  • Total Confirmed

    17,656

    +1,540*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,842

    +540*  

  • Total DEATHS

    559

    +40*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 20 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,617,213

    +43,620*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,416,135

    +86,596*

  • Cured/Discharged

    632,983

    +37,754*  

  • Total DEATHS

    165,939

    +5,222*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres