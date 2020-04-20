Lady Gaga's Together At Home Concert Raises Rs 979 Crore for COVID-19 Relief

Pop star Lady GaGa's COVID-19 relief concert "One World: Together at Home" has raised almost $128 million (979 crores) in the US.

The two-hour event, which also saw the participation of Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra, featured performances by Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Lizzo, and Taylor Swift among others, was not planned as a fundraiser but the April 18 show inspired people across America to donate, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Thank you with all of my heart for watching #TogetherAtHome, sharing in a global moment of kindness with each other, and spreading positive and loving intentions. We love you. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 20, 2020

If you want to relive the music, you can click here to stream all of the performances ☺️ https://t.co/PA5AQuvWQK — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 20, 2020

The Poker Face hitmaker kicked off the special with a performance of Charlie Chaplin's Smile and closed the show with an all-star rendition of The Prayer featuring singers Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli.

The Global Citizen officials, who helped put the show together, confirmed the event raised $127.9 million for COVID-19 aid.

$127.9 million for COVID-19 relief.



That is the power and impact of One World: #TogetherAtHome.



Thank you @ladygaga for helping @GlblCtzn create this historic global broadcasting event.



To everyone around the world: Stay strong, stay safe, we will be together in person soon. pic.twitter.com/QudE6j7reF — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020

