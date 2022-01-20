Lagira Zhala Ji Co-actor Nitish Chavan’s photo goes viral after death of Dnyanesh

Marathi television actor Dnyanesh Mane died in a car accident on January 17. The Lagira Zhala Ji fame actor met with an accident near Roti ghat while he was driving to Pune in his car. After the accident he was found unconscious by a few passers-by and was rushed to Pune’s Sassoon Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Condolences poured in on social media after the sudden demise of the actor and his fans are sharing photos of the actor to pay tribute.

However, another picture is also making rounds on social media in the name of Dnyanesh Mane which is actually of actor Nitish Chavan. Many fans of Nitish are also sharing condolence messages considering him to be dead. Posts with condolence messages for Nitish Mane are currently going viral on social media. Nitish too worked in Lagira Zhala Ji with Dnyanesh.

Since the two actors have worked together they had pictures with each other as well. These pictures are also going viral.

Dnyanesh was a doctor by profession but acting was his passion. He was a native of Baramati in Pune district. The actor did not just play an important role in the show Lagira Zhala Ji but has also worked in several Marathi movies.

The Marathi entertainment industry is mourning the sudden demise of the talented actor. While he cannot be brought back all his good work and contribution in the Marathi industry will always be remembered. Some of his good work includes his role in films Solapur gangwar, Kalubaichya Navana Changbhala and many more.

