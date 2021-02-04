Lahore Confidential Movie Review: Half Hearted Attempt at Espionage Drama

Lahore Confidential

Cast: Richa Chadha, Karishma Tanna, Arunoday Singh

Director: Kunal Kohli

Even at the run time of a little over one hour, ZEE5's latest film Lahore Confidential is not intriguing. It tries to project itself as an espionage drama, based on Indo-Pakistan relationship and distrust, but uses no context whatsoever to rest its storyline on. The mere fact that the two neighbouring countries have been on not-so-friendly terms does not seem enough to carry the film forward. Moreover, this one has no juice or even a decent plot to be taken seriously. On top of everything, the cast also appears misfit.

Ananya (Richa Chadha) is sent to Pakistan on a diplomatic assignment. There she meets Yukti (Karishma Tanna), who is a RAW agent. The two women have different outlooks in life. While Yukti is fun-loving and gets joy out of risk-taking, Ananya is subdued and introspective in nature. Their camaraderie is acceptable to a point in the film but the give and take only works to a certain level as it does not help the story progress forward.

Enter Rauf (Arunoday Singh) who charms his way into Ananya's life. But in the matters of the heart, she is bound to lose as he plays from the enemy's side. Their romance takes the story ahead but the chemistry between the two is completely off-track. In fact, a couple of intimate scenes between Arunoday and Richa only indices more distraction. Ananya is seduced by the enemy, who she believes to be a vigilante. Will she betray her country for love?

It might be based on some ground realities, but Lahore Confidential does very little to push the envelope. We are just led from one scene into another without delving deep into anything. It’s nothing better than a half-hearted attempt.

Rating: 1/5