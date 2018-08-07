English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Laila Majnu Trailer: Imtiaz Ali Brings Madness, Love and Bullets Together
Shot and set in Kashmir, Laila Majnu is about Kais (Avinash Tiwary) and Laila (Tripti Dimri) who have quirky ways of dealing with life.
(A Youtube screengrab)
The trailer of Laila Majnu has dropped and it lives up to the expectations. With Imtiaz Ali as presenter, Laila Majnu teases a world of love, madness, anxiety and violence. The 2:04-minute video is about a culture that understands violence but fails to provide a blanket to passion and love.
On Tuesday, film’s producer Ekta Kapoor tweeted the trailer. She wrote alongside, “He was mad. She was crazy. Togetherness was the eternity they lived for! Meet them in #LailaMajnuTrailer. Releasing 7th Sept'18. #PyaarMeinPagal”
Shot and set in Kashmir, it’s about Kais (Avinash Tiwary) and Laila (Tripti Dimri) who have quirky ways of dealing with life. While Kais is a flirt, Laila has her own way of dealing with such men. With their unique charming qualities, they meet each other and fall in love.
However, there is a different side to it as the violence takes over their lovestory and they get separated, probably to never meet again. As the trailer progresses, we see Kais getting cynical while Laila slowly disappears from the scene. With an impactful voiceover and sleek editing, the trailer definitely hints towards a landscape where love needs to cross hill size hurdles. The background, on this account, does justice to the video.
The trailer has an old-world charm and a certain type of smoothness Imtiaz Ali is known for.
Written and directed by Sajid Ali, the film will hit the screens on September 7, 2018.
