Lakshana Serial: Chandrasekhar Kills Bhupathi’s Brother Maurya, Nakshatra Feels Devastated

Kannada serial Lakshana, helmed by Shivaram Magadi, has received accolades for addressing the pertinent issue of colour complexion. This daily soap narrates the story of Nakshatra (Vijayalakshmi), who aspires to become a TV anchor. Her dreams to achieve this job face a lot of challenges, owing to her dark complexion. Eventually, Nakshatra gets the job but realises that she is only a voice-over artist — while her counterpart Shwetha (Sukrutha Nag) has got the job of an anchor. Bhupathi (Jagannath Chandrashekhar), a businessman, is head over heels in love with Shwetha. He feels that she anchors the television show in her original voice. After going through a lot of hurdles, Nakshatra has tied the nuptial knot with Bhupathi — but in an unfortunate turn of events, her father Chandrasekhar commits a murder. Nakshatra is devastated by this tragedy and confronts his father about this crime. But there’s more to it.

Chandrasekhar (Keerthi Bhanu) has killed none other than Maurya (Abhishek Srikanth) — Bhupathi’s brother, who was acting on the orders of Shwetha. This is because Maurya and Shwetha had conspired to murder both Chandrasekhar and Nakshatra. However, she somehow came to know about their treacherous plans and informed Chandrasekhar immediately. Before Maurya could act upon the plan of killing them, he was kidnapped by the duo. Chandrasekhar repeatedly tries to dissuade Maurya from his evil objective and explain to him the grave consequences of his act, but to no avail. In the heat of the moment, Chandrasekhar ends up shooting Maurya. However, later realisation dawns upon him that he has committed a heinous crime.

Nakshatra, who had also helped her father nab Maurya, is furious at this unfortunate turn of events. She felt that Maurya will be handed over to the police but didn’t realise that he would be killed by Chandrasekhar. Now, when this crime has taken place and there is no turning back, Nakshatra is in a fix. If the news of this gruesome incident goes out in the media, her father will surely be apprehended by the authorities. How she manages to save her father from the consequences of this crime, forms the core theme of Lakshana’s upcoming episode.

