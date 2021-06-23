Lakshmi Manchu Dances Like 'No One is Watching' to Thalapathy Vijay's Vaathi Coming

Southern sensation Lakshmi Manchu celebrated World Music Day by dancing to the tunes of Thalapathy Vijay’s song Vaathi Coming from the film Master. The actress took Instagram by storm with her high-energy performance and left her fans awestruck. World Music Day is observed every year on June 21 to celebrate and promote music across the globe.

In the video, the gorgeous actress breaks into a spontaneous, freestyle dance along with her daughter. The actress first appears in a pink saree as she grooves to the foot-thumping track and continues to shake leg when changes to a red saree. Sharing the exhilarated clip the actress urges her fans to “Go mad, Be crazy & DANCE like no one is watching!”.

As the actress looked stunning, her fansshowered love and commended her super moves.

The actress celebrated International Yoga Day too wholeheartedly, as she dedicated an Insta post promoting the importance of yoga and exercise. Delineating how significant yoga is for her, the actress described that yoga is something that has always brought her beauty and peace. She urges her fans to enjoy the joy that practicing yoga brings.

Lakshmi accompanied the long note with an adorable picture of hers with her cute daughter. The actress is trying to perfect the Yoga asana as her daughter helps her achieve it immaculately.

Last year, the actress announced her new digital chat show, Coming Back To Life With Lakshmi Manchu. It featured celebrities such as filmmaker SS Rajamouli, fashion designer Bibhu Mohapatra, actress Taapsee Pannu, American filmmaker Frank Coraci, tennis aces Sania Mirza, and many famous personalities.

The actress last featured in Netflix Original Telugu film Pitta Kathalu. It is an anthology drama film comprising four segments. She played a key role in a segment titled Ramula, which was helmed by Pelli Choopulu fame director Tharun Bhascker.

