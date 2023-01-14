Lakshmi Manchu Grooves To This Song From Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy

South actress Lakshmi Manchu has been receiving acclaim for her recent stint in the Malayalam action-thriller, Monster. The actress has a prominent social media presence. She is often seen posting engaging videos. Recently, Lakshmi posted a dance performance video on Instagram, rocking to the song Ma Bava Manobhavalu Batai Nahi from Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Veera Simha Reddy. She captioned her post, “Ruling our మనోభావాలు (feelings) since forever. Can’t wait to see the Sankranti mass rampage of #balayya !#vsr #veerasimhareddy #jaibalayya #veerasimhareddyonjan12th”. Her energetic moves went viral on social media soon, and her fans admired her dancing skills. A user wrote, “You are looking gorgeous and your hairstyle is so good.’’ Another wrote “This track can be the 2023 party anthem’.’ The song has been composed by Renu Kumar, Yamini, and Sahiti Chaganti.

Lakshmi is also known for being a yoga fanatic. She daily updates her fans on her yoga schedules and achievements on asanas. Lately, the Veera Simha Reddy actress posted reels of her successfully doing 180-degree stretches. Donning an orange gym suit, Lakshmi poses happily while doing the stretch. She captioned the post, “It has been tough since July last year to get moving, as I used to my knees had meniscus tears only way forward is to do physio regularly. I am on the road to recovery. Haven’t done splits since then so happy to be able to do it show. Small wins.’’

Veera Simha Reddy minted Rs 31 crore on its first day. With about Rs 29 crores arriving from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, earning Rs 22.50 crores plus distributor share, the Telugu states accounted for the majority of the all-India amount. For Balakrishna, the movie outperformed his previous record-setting opening day of Rs 21.90 crores (Rs. 19.90 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) by Akhanda.

