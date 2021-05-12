Lakshmi Manchu Posts This Selfie with Rajinikanth as Actor Wraps Up Shooting of Annaatthe

It seems Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu was in for a treat on Wednesday as she met Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. The 43-year-old actress took to her social media handle today to share a selfie that she clicked with Rajinikanth

The 70-year-old actor was in Hyderabad for the shooting of his upcoming movie Annaatthe. Rajinikanth wrapped up the Hyderabad schedule of the movie and visited his friend, and veteran actor Mohan Babu’s house earlier today. Mohan’s daughter Lakshmi grabbed the opportunity and shared a glimpse of Rajinikanth’s visit with her fans and followers. Rajnikanth is seen in a black kurta while Lakshmi was seen beaming as she held her smartphone for the selfie.

Rajinikanth returned to his home in Chennai through a special flight arranged by the makers. In a video shared by the actor’s fans on social media, Latha Rajinikanth welcomed her husband with an aarti. Wearing a white kurta, Rajinikanth was seen in spectacles and joined his hands to greet his fans who were outside his residence.

Annaatthe is a Tamil-language action drama film written and directed by Siruthai Siva. It is speculated that the story of the movie will be based on a rural setting. The movie is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. The film also stars Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and Vela Ramamoorthy in pivotal roles.

Considering the surge in coronavirus pandemic the shooting of the movie was completed in a limited time period. Rajinikanth will now start dubbing for the movie which is scheduled to release on Diwali i.e. November 4 this year. Rajinikanth was last seen in a police drama Darbar where he played the role of an unconventional cop. The movie was directed by A.R. Murugadoss who has also directed movies like Spyder, and Ghajini.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here