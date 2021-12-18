Lakshmi Menon Likely To Pair With Yogi Babu For A Love Story.

Yogi Babu is one of those actors of Tamil cinema whose comic timing is loved by the audience. After actors like Vadivelu and Santhanam went on to play only lead characters, it was Yogi Babu who secured his place as the go to comedian. However, a rumour about Yogi Babu is currently going around in the industry. As per the information, Yogi Babu has signed a romantic film in which he will be seen opposite Lakshmi Menon.

This film will be directed by debutante Murugesh Boopathi. The movie will be the story of an unlikely love between two completely different characters. While the official announcement about the same has not been made yet, it is expected to be made soon.

Lakshmi Menon made her Tamil debut with Kumki. Then she did some superhit movies like Sundarapandian, Pandyanadu, Jigarthanda and more.

The actress took a long break from films and went for her higher studies and returned back to acting in 2020. Talking about Yogi Babu, the interesting thing about him is that he strikes an amazing balance in his career by pairing up with leading heroes like Rajini, Ajith, Vijay and others. He has been playing the protagonist in comedy and serious films. Some of his non comic roles have also been critically acclaimed.

He will be seen in films like Valimai, Beast, Kadaisi Vivasayi, Ayalaan, Bommai Nayagi and Kasethaan Kadavulada. If this news is true then it is going to be a very interesting project. Yogi Babu fans will get to see their favourite actor in an entirely new avtar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.