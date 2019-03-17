English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lakshmi's NTR: Ram Gopal Varma to File a Case Against CBFC for Delay in Film's Release
As per his Twitter post, Varma will be filing a complaint against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for illegally stopping Lakshmi's NTR release.
Image: Yogen Shah
One of the most awaited film in Andhra Pradesh, Lakshmi's NTR, has grabbed the public and political parties’ attention. As per reports, the release of director Ram Gopal Varma’s film has been stopped by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification). The film was scheduled to hit the screens on March 22. The Censor Board has cited the election model code of conduct as the reason behind it.
Earlier, TDP leaders had given a request to Election Commission for stopping the release of Lakshmi's NTR in Andhra Pradesh. The leaders of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP are expressing objections about the movie. “Director Rama Gopal Varma has joined hands with the opposition party YSRCP. They are trying to dent Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s image weeks before polls. The Movie will make an impact on voters so we were given a complaint to EC," said TDP Spokesperson Landka Dinakar.
Varma has also reacted about the controversy on social media. As per his Twitter post, Varma will be filing a complaint against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for illegally stopping Lakshmi's NTR release. In an open letter to the Censor Board, Ram Gopal Varma said that the CBFC has no authority to postpone the release of the movie on the grounds of model code of conduct even before watching it.
Asserting that the contents of Lakshmi’s NTR do not include any of the prohibited guidelines, RGV said that the Censor Board came to the conclusion without viewing the film. Further stating that the CBFC violated the fundamental right of Freedom of Expression under Article 19 of the Constitution of India, hence, he will approach the Court against the censor board for misusing their responsible position.
CBFC in trying to delay the film for reasons of favouring someone is strangely relying on model code of conduct meant for political parties and contesting candidates #LakshmiNTR— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 17, 2019
I AM FILING A CASE ON THE CENSOR BOARD FOR ILLEGALLY TRYING TO STOP LAKSHMI’S NTR Read the details at https://t.co/nKcycB7gtg pic.twitter.com/vKIw43mVPN— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 17, 2019
