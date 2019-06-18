Take the pledge to vote

'Lakshya' Completes 15 Years, Hrithik Roshan Gets Nostalgic About the Farhan Akhtar Directorial

Hrithik Roshan reminisced about the film, in which he played a young man who evolves from being aimless and confused in life to becoming a responsible army officer.

June 18, 2019
Image: Twitter
Lakshya, which released three years after Farhan Akhtar's debut directorial Dil Chahta Hai, had a lot riding on it after the huge success of his first film. Although Lakshya failed to replicate the success of Dil Chahta Hai, it definitely made a mark as a coming of age story against a fictionalized backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War. Starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead, the film released in 2004, and completed 15 years of its release today.

Hrithik took some time out to reminisce about the film, in which he played a young man who evolves from being aimless and confused in life to becoming a responsible army officer. He said that the film resonated with his phase of self discovery as an actor.

"A beautiful story of self discovery that touched my life in many ways. 'Lakshya' resonated with my phase of self discovery as an actor. It gave me a friendship of a decade and half with Farhan (Akhtar) and Ritesh (Sidhwani)," Hrithik tweeted. The film was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani. It also starred Preity Zinta and Amitabh Bachchan.

Calling it a special movie, Hrithik added, "It blessed me with the overwhelming love from my audience. Here's to 15 years Of 'Lakshya', a film that will always be very special." Farhan also marked the occasion with a Twitter post, "Feels like yesterday."

