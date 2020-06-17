Lalbazaar Trailer: Ajay Devgn Launches Police Drama Series Set in Kolkata's Dark Underbelly

Ajay Devgn has launched the trailer of new cop drama Lalbazaar, a series set in the dark underbelly of Kolkata. He has lent his voice to the trailer, that shows us glimpses of the policemen in Kolkata fighting against the criminal forces.







Earlier, the actor had introduced the show by sharing the poster and teaser on his social media. He posted the trailer and wrote, "Bekhauf aur belagaam mujrim, Aur #Lalbazaar police, jo in mujrimon ko ghutno pe laayegi, #TillTheEndOfCrime



Taiyaar ho aap? for #LalbazaarOnZee5 from 19th June @zee5premium."

The trailer trails the cops in Lalbazaar, Kolkata police's headquarters, dealing with a case of murders in the red light area. In this fight of good and evil, there are quite a few layers to the truth that will eventually unravel. The crime drama will not only focus on the gruesome crimes but also explore the human side of the lives of the police squad.

The characters in the show will evolve with every episode and bring in their own values, morals as they dive into gritty operations in their jobs. The series stars veteran actor Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Kaushik Sen, and Sauraseni Maitra in lead roles.

Check out the trailer here:

The show releases on ZEE5 on Friday, June 19, 2020.