Lalit Modi Gives GF Sushmita Sen A Nod In New Instagram Bio, Changes DP To Pic From Their Vacay

Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen are dating, the IPL founder has confirmed. Lalit took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures with the actress and confirmed the news. While the development has come as a surprise, Lalit is not holding back on letting the world know how head over heels he is for Sushmita.
He took to his Instagram bio and gave Sushmita a sweet nod by calling her his love. His bio now reads, “Founder @iplt20 📍🇮🇳INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 🏏- finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47.”
He also changed his display picture to a recent picture from what appears to be a vacation they took together. In the picture, the couple seemed to be enjoying a ride in the waters and posing for a happy selfie.