Lalit Modi Gives GF Sushmita Sen A Nod In New Instagram Bio, Changes DP To Pic From Their Vacay
1-MIN READ

Lalit Modi Gives GF Sushmita Sen A Nod In New Instagram Bio, Changes DP To Pic From Their Vacay

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: July 14, 2022, 21:01 IST

Lalit Modi changes his Instagram to include Sushmita Sen.

Lalit Modi has announced that he is dating Sushmita Sen. The IPL founder, who is fugitive, also changed his bio to include a nod to her.

Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen are dating, the IPL founder has confirmed. Lalit took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures with the actress and confirmed the news. While the development has come as a surprise, Lalit is not holding back on letting the world know how head over heels he is for Sushmita.

He took to his Instagram bio and gave Sushmita a sweet nod by calling her his love. His bio now reads, “Founder @iplt20 📍🇮🇳INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 🏏- finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47.”

Lalit Modi changes his Instagram bio to include the name of his 'love' Sushmita Sen.
He also changed his display picture to a recent picture from what appears to be a vacation they took together. In the picture, the couple seemed to be enjoying a ride in the waters and posing for a happy selfie.

first published:July 14, 2022, 20:55 IST
last updated:July 14, 2022, 21:01 IST