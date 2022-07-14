Lalit Modi in A Relationship with Sushmita Sen, Shanaya Kapoor’s Debut Bedhadak Reportedly Shelved

Lalit Modi took all of us by surprise by positing pictures with Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen and calling her ‘better half’. People began speculating that they are married, but the businessman clarified that they are in a relationship, and he just declared it to the world.

Also read: Lalit Modi Clarifies He And Sushmita Sen Are Dating Each Other: ‘Not Married’

Also read: Lalit Modi Posts Intimate Pics With His ‘Better Half’ Sushmita Sen, Says ‘A New Beginning Finally’

Also read: Lalit Modi Gives GF Sushmita Sen A Nod In New Instagram Bio, Changes DP To Pic From Their Vacay

Also read: From Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda to Lalit Modi, Men Who Sushmita Sen Found Love In

Shanaya Kapoor’s debut film, Bedhadak, that would also star Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada, is now reportedly shelved indefinitely. A recent report suggested that the film has been put on the backburner.

Also read: Shanaya Kapoor’s Debut Film Bedhadak Shelved? Here’s What We Know

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan graced the Koffee couch on the second episode of Karan Johar hosted Koffee with Karan 7. The two showed how close they are as friends, and let out a few confessions as well. Sara Ali Khan confirmed dating Kartik Aaryan, and she and Janhvi slyly confirmed that Vijay Deverakonda is dating his Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan Confirms She Dated Kartik Aaryan; Hints At Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Romance

Hollywood star Kevin Spacey on Thursday pleaded not guilty at London’s Old Bailey court to four charges of sexual assault against three men. The House of Cards actor will face trial in June next year, as per reports.

Also read: Kevin Spacey Pleads Not Guilty To Sexual Assault Charges in UK Court; Trial To Start Next Year

Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted outside the Mumbai Airport on Thursday, heading to board a flight and this time he allowed the paparazzi to take pictures of him. SRK’s sweet interaction with the CISF officer was also caught on camera as well.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan Stops To Shake CISF Officer’s Hand At Airport, Finally Allows Paparazzi To Take His Pics

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.