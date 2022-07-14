Lalit Modi Posts Intimate Pics With His 'Better Half' Sushmita Sen, Says 'A New Beginning Finally'

Lalit Modi, the founder of the Indian Premier League (IPL), on Thursday evening sparked marriage rumours with former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress, Sushmita Sen, after he posted a series of intimate pictures of them on his official social media accounts and referred to her as his “better half”.

The Indian businessman and cricket administrator, who is currently a fugitive, took to social media and shared several pictures with Sushmita, some of which featured the two sharing intimate moments.

“Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon,” he captioned the post.

This comes months after Sushmita announced her breakup from Rohman Shawl. The Aarya star confirmed her breakup through social media. The actor’s post spoke about everlasting love and friendship shared by the two of them.

Posting a picture of herself and Rohman, Sushmita wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.” “Always,” Rohman commented on the post, along with a heart emoji.

Sushmita and Rohman began dating in 2018, shortly after he sent her a direct message on Instagram, which she accidentally opened. He also shared a great equation with her family, and often featured in her Instagram posts.

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen on the second season of the Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya, in which she plays the titular role of a doting wife and mother who takes over the reins of her husband’s drug empire when he is killed. Aarya is co-directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat.

