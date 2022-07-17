Lalit Modi Slams 'Gossips' Amid Relationship With Sushmita Sen: 'Minal Modi Was Not My Mom's Friend'

Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen confirmed that they are in a relationship earlier this week. The Indian Premier League founder surprised the internet by sharing pictures with Sushmita and revealing that the couple is together. However, Lalit was trolled for tagging a parody account of the actress on Twitter while declaring their relationship.

Several social media users pointed out that Lalit should have done a little more fact check before posting the tweet. “He is behaving like a college kid who got into a relationship for the first time and can’t hold the excitement and wants to tell every single person he meets that he has a GF But let’s be happy for them, it’s their lives (sic),” one of the many tweets read.

Now, Lalit took to Instagram and addressed the trolls. He shared pictures with Sushmita, his late wife Minal Modi, his daughter Aliya Modi, Nelson Mandela, Dalai Lama, Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, among others along with a long note addressing those trolling him.

“Why is the media so obsessed abt trolling me apparently 4 wrongly tagging. Can someone explain – I only did 2 pics on insta- & Tag is correct.I GUESS We R still living in the Middle Ages that 2 people can’t be friends & then if chemistry is right & timing is good✔️- Magic can happen,” he said. He took a dig at a certain section of the media reporting about his goof up and said, “My advise live and Let others live. Write THE RIGHT NEWS – not like #donaldtrump style #Fakenews.”

He also clarified details about his late wife. “If u don’t know let me Enlighten u All- departed love of my life #minalmodi was MY BEST FRIEND for 12 years whilst she was married. She was not my mothers friend. That gossip was spread by vested interests. It’s about time to get out of this #crabmentality – hope u know what that means. Enjoy when someone prospers. Or does well or does 4 his country. I HOLD MY HEAD HIGHER THEN U ALL Ever can,” he said.

He also spoke about his ‘fugitive’ status and said, “THOU U CALL ME A ‘fugitive’ – pray & tell me which court has ‘EVER CONVICTED’ me. I will tell u none.TELL ME JUST 1 other person in our beautiful NATION THAT has CREATED WHAT I HAVE. AND GIFTED IT TO THE NATION. AND EVERYONE KNOWS HOW DIFFICULT ITS TO DO BUISNESS IN INDIA. ACROSS 12/15 cities. And as I said in 2008 – @iplt20 – it’s recession proof. All laughed. Now who is laughing. Because 🌏🌎🌍everyone knows I did it ALL ALONE. none of the 🐒 in @_official_bcci_ did a thing. All came 4 there $ 500 dollars a day TA DA. WHO ELSE DO U KNOW TODAY THAT HAS CREATED SOMETHING That UNITES OUR COUNTRY AND EnjoYs THE VERY GAME I CREATED. DO U THINK I CARE ABOUT U CALLING ME A FUGITIVE – NO. I WAS BORN WITH A ‘DIAMOND SPOON’ I did not take a bribe or ever needed to.”

Read his fill post here:

Meanwhile, Sushmita is yet to open up about their romance. However, she shared pictures from the same vacation spot at Lalit recently and confirmed the news of their relationship.

