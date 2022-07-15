Lalit Modi's Old Tweet To Girlfriend Sushmita Sen Goes Viral After His Relationship Announcement

Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen are the new couple in the town and the news has certainly created a buzz. Former IPL chairman made headlines on Thursday with his latest post on Twitter. Lalit Modi shared pictures with the former Miss Universe to officially announce his relationship with her. As soon as the news of Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen’s relationship emerged, eagle-eyed fans dug up an old tweet from 2013 to point out how the businessman has always shown interest in the actress.

The tweet from 2013 shows Lalit asking Sushmita to reply to his SMS. Back in April 2013, Lalit Modi shared a tweet in which he wrote, “Okay I commit. @thesushmitasen: @LalitKModi you are too kind. (sic) However, promises are meant to be broken, commitments are honoured. Cheers love. Here is to 47.” Sushmita also reacted to the tweet and added a wink symbol and wrote, “Gotcha 47!”

This was followed by Lalit tagging the Main Hoon Na actress in a tweet and writing, “Reply my SMS.”

Take a look at the Twitter post:

@thesushmitasen reply my SMS — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) April 27, 2013

On Thursday, Lalit Modi shared a bunch of photos with Sushmita on Instagram and described her as his “better half” in the first two tweets. Lalit later clarified that they are not married yet but he is hopeful it may happen soon. The couple were spotted enjoying a vacation in the Maldives and Sardinia.

Lalit Modi was suspended from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after he was accused of misconduct, indiscipline and financial irregularities in association with the two rigging bids over the two new franchises of IPL, Pune and Kochi. Lalit was banned by the BCCI for life in 2013 after a committee found him guilty of these charges.

Meanwhile, Sushmita was last seen in Hotstar special web series Arya season 2. The actress will be reprising her role in the third season of the show soon.

