Lalit Modi's Son Ruchir Modi Not Surprised by His Relationship With Sushmita Sen: It is His Life and His Decision

Lalit Modi broke the internet on Thursday night after announcing his relationship with Sushmita Sen on his social media handles. Netizens and the entertainment industry have been reacting with surprise and amazement to the news. Now, Lalit Modi’s son, Ruchir Modi has reacted to his father’s relationship and he seems unfazed by the revelations.

Ruchir was quoted in ETimes as saying “It is his life and his decision”. He further added, “I prefer to refrain from commenting on personal family affairs but would always be happy to comment in relation to business or other matters”. As per the report, Lalit Modi’s family was already aware of the couple’s relationship but they would refrain from talking about personal matters as per ‘family policy’. “I prefer not to comment at all, to be very honest, as we don’t comment on personal matters as a family policy,” Ruchir said.

Lalit Modi has two children Ruchir(28) and Aliya (29) with his late wife Minal who died due to cancer in 2018. Ruchir who stays with his father in London is the Director of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd and the Founder and CEO of Modi Ventures. A graduate in management from the UK, Ruchir moved to London with his parents in 2010 where he has been living since.

On the legal dispute involving his father and him against his uncle Samir Modi over family property, Ruchir said, “The family dispute is unfortunate and I hope and have full faith in the Supreme Court of India for a quick decision in this matter, given the unfortunate state of the way the businesses are being run and controlled.”

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen’s former beau Rohman Shawl reacted to the news on Friday. He was quoted in Pinkvilla as saying, “Let’s be happy for them na. Love is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it!”

