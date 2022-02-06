Lalit Pandit: Lata Mangeshkar Sung Most of Her Songs With Us in Last 2 Decades | Exclusive

Lalit Pandit is among the fortunate composers who had the opportunity to work with Lata Mangeshkar in the later part of her career. In an exclusive conversation with News18, Lalit, who was one half of the music composer duo Jatin-Lalit, recalls their experience of recording a song with Mangeshkar for the first time, and bonding with her in the process.

“Our first recording (talking about him and his brother Jatin Pandit) with her was Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. I was scared, nervous, restless. I just didn’t know how and what should I talk to her. I remember she walked in the recording studio and sensed we were nervous.

LIVE Updates: Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away at 92; India Mourns Demise of its Nightingale

So she talked about our families, of the time when we were growing up. In that moment, she became our friend. The recording was like a breeze. What I remember very well today and it is something that I will never forgot, was the lesson she taught me during that song. She told me about focusing on words, correct pronunciation, looking at a song in absolute detail. Right from giving expressions to every word, to paying attention to the lyricist’s thought process, she did it all with such finesse.

From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai and may more films, I feel fortunate that in the last two decades, she has sung most of her songs with us. The feeling is incredible because the journey began as a child. My father used to learn music from her brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar. I remember our family coming here from Kolkata, we were poor. Lata didi would support us, feed us when we were children. I didn’t even remember this, but she did. I used to sing songs of Pancham da with her. She always remembered us. I still remember how proud she was when she learnt that we were also entering the music field, professionally. She really loved me a lot.

Many people aren’t aware but she had a fantastic sense of humour and she would always remember things. Her memory was vivid, if she met you, shed remember you, if you shared something with her, there’s no way she’s forgetting it.

We were like a family and I will never be able to process her loss. I will celebrate her life, today and always."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.