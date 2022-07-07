Lalit Prabhakar's Latest Insta Post Has Lyrics of Ka Pahije Song in Caption

Marathi actor Lalit Prabhakar has already gained a huge fan following with his acting skills in television, drama, and cinema. Now, the actor keeps making headlines with his Instagram posts. Lalit recently shared a picture of himself. The caption of the picture had lyrics of one of his Marathi songs, Ka Pahije, from the film Medium spicy. It says, “How can this calm eye be sad, why do you need words to express it?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @lalit.prabhakar



The picture has received over 12,000 likes and fans flooded the comments section. One of the fans said, “Looking as deep as Ocean with the treasure and mysteries hidden inside. Mesmerising!” Another said, “Again the Beautiful Post and One of the Best Pictures of you Lalit.” One more added the lyrics in Marathi and wrote, “Tell your sad smile who am I, who sheds tears behind calm eyes.”

The film Medium Spicy starring Lalit was released on June 17. He used one of his songs, Ka Pahije, from the film. Jitendra Joshi wrote the song lyrics. Everyone admired the lyrics of this lovely song he penned. Singer Jasraj Joshi sang the song for the film. Sai Tamhankar played opposite Lalit Prabhakar in the film.

The song has received over 3 lakh views and 1,500 likes. One of the users commented, “Very fresh. Has a deepness and perfectly matches the visuals. Sai – Lalit chemistry is fire!”

Fans loved their on-screen chemistry and user description. “Sai-Lalit’s chemistry is my new obsession. It’s their superhit hat trick! Lagatar sath main kaam. When they come on screen together, my god they are increasing the temperature. Loving them!”

Another wrote, “Beautiful song! Just beautiful lyrics and Jasraj always creates magic.”

